Bhopal: Two Cops Suspended After Videos Of Group Of Youngsters Vandalizing Cars Surface

Two police officials were suspended on Tuesday for not taking action after videos of a group of four youngsters breaking windshields and window glasses of luxury cars on Bhopal streets went viral. The videos showed the boys, aged between 14 to 17 years, specifically targeting high-end cars among four-wheelers parked on the roads. One of them seemed to have shot the videos.

They vandalized at least eight luxury cars beside a bus on Sunday morning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Riyaz Iqbal. The incidents took place under the jurisdiction of Koh-e-Fiza and Shyamla Hills police stations. After the videos surfaced, Shyamla Hills station in-charge L D Mishra and Kot-e-Fiza day-duty official Vinod Pandey were suspended and shunted out for not taking action and reporting the incidents to senior officials, the DCP said.

A case was also registered in connection with the incidents. The videos showed the boys roaming on two motorbikes. One of them is heard asking a friend to start a mobile phone camera before smashing the window-shield of a car, and all are heard giggling after the act.

With PTI inputs.