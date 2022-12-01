Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mobile Library With 1,000 Books Set Up As Part Of Rahul Gandhi's Rally

Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mobile Library With 1,000 Books Set Up As Part Of Rahul Gandhi's Rally

The facility has been set up to give an opportunity to those wish to read in their free time during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, All India Mahila Congress's national legal aid coordinator Avani Bansal  told reporters.

Congress leader Raul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Raul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 12:29 pm

A mobile 'Bharat Jodo Library' comprising books on subjects like politics, history and the lives of noted leaders has been set up in a truck as part of the ongoing yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The facility having a collection of about 1,000 books has been set up to give an opportunity to those wish to read in their free time during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, All India Mahila Congress's national legal aid coordinator Avani Bansal  told PTI at the foot march camp in Ujjain.

It has been set up with an aim to make the “idea of India” a permanent thing in the lives of the people, she said.

Though the library is functional, it will be formally inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi during his Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra on Thursday, Bansal said.

After the yatra, the Congress will establish 500 such Bharat Jodo libraries across the country, she said.

The truck-mounted library, has different sections comprising books on subjects like politics, history, spirituality, fiction and autobiographies of great leaders.

The front wall of the library carries a photograph of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and the side panel displays a picture of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Two set of sofas along with small tables are also placed near the book shelves for the convenience of the readers, Bansal said.

Related stories

Congress Holds 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Nagaland

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rally Resumes From Sanwer On 7th Day In MP; Digvijaya Singh, Other Cong Leaders Join

Bharat Jodo Yatra Heads For Ujjain In MP; Rahul Gandhi Seen Riding Bicycle Briefly

Books dedicated to the lives of former PMs Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have also been given prominent space in the library

The panel behind the sofas displays messages like "Both success and failure are largely the result of habit" and "Lead a life that legendary and too many people live the same year 80 times and call it a life.”

The mobile library has been set up by a team of 17 yatra participants who realised the need for such a facility, Bansal said.

It has a collection of books which should be read by all political workers for gaining knowledge, she said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misleading people and the country's history is being changed under the current dispensation," Bansal alleged.

There is a need for donating books to spread the message about reading in every nook and corner of the country, she said.

The Congress has also decided to set up libraries at the state headquarters.

A beginning will be made from Madhya Pradesh as former chief minister and current state Congress president Kamal Nath appreciated the idea and agreed to set up a dedicated library in the state party office in Bhopal.

Journalist-turned Congress functionary Piyush Babele claimed the party has a special relationship with books and the decision to open 500 Bharat Jodo libraries is like opening 500 universities in the country.

Bansal praised the efforts of Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV for turning the concept of a mobile library into a reality. 

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Mobile Library Rahul Gandhi Library Books
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones