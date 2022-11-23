Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Farooq Abdullah To Join Rally When It Reaches Jammu And Kashmir

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said it is the need of the hour to stand united. He is currently in New Delhi for a parliamentary committee meeting and is likely to return to Jammu.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 7:59 am

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he would join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra at the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that maintaining the unity and integrity of the country is the need of the hour.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"As soon as he reaches Lakhanpur, which is where Jammu and Kashmir starts, I will go there and join Rahul Gandhi. We will walk together for the unity and integrity of this nation," Abdullah told PTI from New Delhi.

He added it is the need of the hour to stand united.

The former chief minister is currently in New Delhi for a parliamentary committee meeting and is likely to return to Jammu.

The Congress has dubbed the yatra as "India's biggest mass contact programme". 

Tags

National Farooq Abdullah Bharat Jodo Yatra Jammu And Kashmir J&K National Conference (JKNC) Congress' Rally Former CM
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13