National

Bengaluru: Police Asks Offices Along ORR To Allow WFH On Aug 14 Over Expected Rains

In a letter addressed to the president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on Tuesday, MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), reportedly highlighted the chances for significant traffic delays on that day.

Bengaluru ORR outer ring road offices
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged underpass near Jayadeva Hospital after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Monday, Aug 12 Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised offices operating along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to allow their employees to work from home on August 14, 2024. This request comes in view of the expected rainfall and the likelihood of heavy traffic congestion due to the long weekend.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on Tuesday, MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), highlighted the chances for significant traffic delays on that day, according to a Deccan Herald report.

Anucheth urged the association to inform its member companies about the possibility of letting their employees work remotely to minimise the number of vehicles on the road.

"To minimize disruption and avoid undue delays, it is requested to bring to the notice of the member companies to consider allowing work-from-home for their employees on 14.08.2024," the report cited Anucheth's letter.

He added that this measure would not only reduce traffic but also ensure a smoother commute for those who need to travel.

Anucheth said that the advisory was officially issued.

The ORRCA responded by encouraging all companies along the ORR to take appropriate action, saying that it would benefit both the individual companies and the overall traffic situation on the ORR.

The Outer Ring Road, which has become a major IT hub, is notorious for its poor road conditions. The stretch is plagued by potholes, clogged drains, and frequent waterlogging, even after moderate rains. These issues have made commuting on the ORR increasingly difficult, especially during the rainy season.

On August 12, the ORR - between Hebbal and Nagavara - was among the areas which saw severe waterlogging after early morning rainfall.

During a visit to the ORR, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed his surprise at the number of potholes and questioned the use of funds allocated to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for road maintenance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. How India's Legendary Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch
  2. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
  3. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  4. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League Qualification: Mourinho's Fenerbahce Fail to Reach Revamped UCL
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  3. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  4. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
  5. Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: Bronze Medallist PR Sreejesh Cites Rahul Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  2. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  4. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  5. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV
  2. BSF Holds 83 Flag Meetings With Bangladeshi Border Force, Hails Its Efforts, Presses On Indians' Safety
  3. Religion: An Ideology Of Dominance Over The Weak And Marginalised
  4. Caste Is Poison, And Ambedkar Is The Antidote
  5. In Himachal's Thachi, A Wall Of Caste Between Craftsman And Creation
Entertainment News
  1. Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  4. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  5. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
  2. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Battle Scattered Fires In Athens, Calmer Winds Help Extinguishing Ops
  3. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  4. Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel
  5. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone