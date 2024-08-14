Bengaluru: Police Asks Offices Along ORR To Allow WFH On Aug 14 Over Expected Rains

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised offices operating along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to allow their employees to work from home on August 14, 2024. This request comes in view of the expected rainfall and the likelihood of heavy traffic congestion due to the long weekend.
In a letter addressed to the president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on Tuesday, MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), highlighted the chances for significant traffic delays on that day, according to a Deccan Herald report.
Anucheth urged the association to inform its member companies about the possibility of letting their employees work remotely to minimise the number of vehicles on the road.
"To minimize disruption and avoid undue delays, it is requested to bring to the notice of the member companies to consider allowing work-from-home for their employees on 14.08.2024," the report cited Anucheth's letter.
He added that this measure would not only reduce traffic but also ensure a smoother commute for those who need to travel.
Anucheth said that the advisory was officially issued.
The ORRCA responded by encouraging all companies along the ORR to take appropriate action, saying that it would benefit both the individual companies and the overall traffic situation on the ORR.
The Outer Ring Road, which has become a major IT hub, is notorious for its poor road conditions. The stretch is plagued by potholes, clogged drains, and frequent waterlogging, even after moderate rains. These issues have made commuting on the ORR increasingly difficult, especially during the rainy season.
On August 12, the ORR - between Hebbal and Nagavara - was among the areas which saw severe waterlogging after early morning rainfall.
During a visit to the ORR, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed his surprise at the number of potholes and questioned the use of funds allocated to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for road maintenance.