Bengaluru: Couple Beaten By Neighbours For Parking Car In Front Of Their House| Watch

A video of couple being beaten reportedly by their neighbours in Bengaluru for parking their car in front of the latter’s house has gone viral on social media.
The disturbing visuals show a man repeatedly being slapped and pushed to the ground reportedly by his two neighbours, while pointing at his car.
The victim's partner is also seen in the video, recording the whole incident. However, when a woman in the group of assaulters realise that they are being filmed, she chases her with a slipper in hand and hits her.
The whole incident was filmed by one of the neighbours, NDTV reported.
Advertisement
The report identified the victims as Rohini and Sahishnu, who had reportedly moved into an apartment in the area just a day ago.
A shaky footage filmed on Rohini's phone shows her screaming for help while she was being chased, it mentioned.
The report said the police have filed a case against three people after the video went viral on social media.
The report stated all the accused have been arrested, while the FIR has been filed under sections 354, 324 and 506, it said.