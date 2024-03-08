Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA, CCB Detains Cloth Merchant, Smells Terror Angle From Ex-PFI Member

As the latest development in the ongoing investigation on the recent bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Crime Branch (CCB) in their joint investigation, have taken a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari into custody.
According to PTI, the investigating teams suspected that the detainee, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.
CCTV footage of suspect
Yesterday, the investigation teams found that the man who planted bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, as per media reports.
A fresh CCTV footage emerged on social media showing the suspect arriving on a public bus at a bus stop, which is about 100 metres from the cafe, at around 10.45am.
As per the video, the suspect entered into the cafe at 11.34 am, exited at 11.43 am before walking to a bus stop over a kilometre away for his escape using public buses.
About the Rameshwaram Cafe Blast
At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.
The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.