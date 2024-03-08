Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA, CCB Detains Cloth Merchant, Smells Terror Angle From Ex-PFI Member

CCTV footage of suspect

Yesterday, the investigation teams found that the man who planted bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, as per media reports.

A fresh CCTV footage emerged on social media showing the suspect arriving on a public bus at a bus stop, which is about 100 metres from the cafe, at around 10.45am.

As per the video, the suspect entered into the cafe at 11.34 am, exited at 11.43 am before walking to a bus stop over a kilometre away for his escape using public buses.