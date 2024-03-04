Bengaluru Cafe Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Took 9 Mins To Plant IED

It appears that the suspect was present at The Rameshwaram Cafe for a duration of just nine minutes.

The suspect ordered food, and took the plate but did not eat it. He was carrying a bag which contained the improvised explosive device and placed it inside the cafe before leaving.

He left the location around 11:43 am and later was seen checking his watch on the road.

The blast in the cafe occurred around 12:56 pm injuring 10 people.