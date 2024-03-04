Bengaluru Cafe Blast: CCTV Footage Reveals Suspect Took 9 Mins To Plant IED

The CCTV footage of the Rameshwaram Cafe during the blast last week revealed that the suspect spent nine minutes inside the eatery before the device blew up.
According to media reports, the suspect was wearing sunglasses, mask, and a hat when he entered the Rameshwaram cafe at 11:34 am on Friday.
It appears that the suspect was present at The Rameshwaram Cafe for a duration of just nine minutes.
The suspect ordered food, and took the plate but did not eat it. He was carrying a bag which contained the improvised explosive device and placed it inside the cafe before leaving.
He left the location around 11:43 am and later was seen checking his watch on the road.
The blast in the cafe occurred around 12:56 pm injuring 10 people.
The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.
The Karnataka Police had filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.
The Bengaluru Police has created a map of the suspect's movements near the Rameshwaram Cafe using CCTV footage.
They are currently analyzing the footage to determine the path the suspect took to reach the cafe and the route they used to leave.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reportedly said, "We are continuing our investigation. Eight teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footage."
As per NDTV, he also added, "... We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used a similar material and the same system technically. Yesterday NSG (National Security Guards) arrived here. We will definitely find the person. We had a meeting yesterday and briefed the Chief Minister."