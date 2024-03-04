Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Centre Asks Anti-Terror Agency NIA To Take Over Probe

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the recent blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru from the Karnataka Police. The anti-terror agency is supposed to probe a larger conspiracy behind it.

The low-intensity blast occurred last week at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, injuring at least nine people who were lunching at the popular eatery.

Eight teams have been set up to crack the case and Karnataka’s Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, has promised them a free hand and said that the incident “should not be politicised”.

