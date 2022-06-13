Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Bengal's Muslim Cleric's Body Urges CM Mamata Banerjee Not To Allow Rallies or Protests

A Muslim cleric's Association has urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ban protests and rally requests against the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed by two BJP leaders.

A BJP office that was attacked in Howrah in violence over Nupur Sharmas comment on Prophet Muhammad Twitter/Amit Thakur

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 11:14 am

An association of Muslim clerics, on Sunday night, urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to grant permission to any more rallies to protest against controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad by two BJP leaders. The association also mentioned that people cannot be held to ransom by violence,


The Bengal Imams Association also asked members of the community not to fall into the traps of vested interests and indulge in violence. President of the association, Md Yahia, said in a video statement that violence, arson and attacking properties and police personnel by a section of minority community members in the name of agitation have hurt the economy and caused great hardships to the general public.


"While the comments of Nupur Sharma and another BJP leader are unacceptable and we are awaiting administrative action, we cannot hold people of the state to ransom by violent protests that are taking place in pockets of Howrah, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts. Setting on fire properties and pelting the police with stones and being lathi-charged by the police cannot boost the image of a devoutly religious man or his icon," he said.

Yahia had on Thursday called for protests inside mosques across the state, demanding the arrest of the two BJP leaders, but said the administration is free to take action against people who are blocking roads and inconveniencing the public.

