Bengal Recorded Highest Success Rate In All India Trade Test, Another Feather In Cap: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal has the best pass-out rate in All India Trade Test (AITT) among all Indian States having more than 10,000 candidates. WB’s pass-out rate is 97.8 per cent against national average of 88.7 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:46 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the candidates who cracked  All India Trade Test (AITT), taking pride in the fact that the state registered 97.8 per cent success rate against the national average of 88.7 per cent. Banerjee said the tests were conducted in 76 exam centres of the state. 

"Another feather added to Bengal’s cap of achievements. West Bengal has the best pass-out rate in All India Trade Test (AITT) among all Indian States having more than 10,000 candidates. WB’s pass-out rate is 97.8 per cent against national average of 88.7 per cent," Banerjee said on Twitter.

"I congratulate all the successful candidates. Let us ensure that Bengal progresses unhindered," she added. All India Trade Tests (AITT) is conducted by the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) for its various schemes. The exam was held in August.

(With PTI inputs)

