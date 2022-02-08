Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Arrests 3 More Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that they have arrested three accused in an ongoing investigation in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal. The accused were identified as Shibani Mahesh, Alaka Mahesh and Subhajit Shekhar Mahesh.



The CBI had on November 9, 2021, registered a case against five accused following the Calcutta High Court order and started the investigation. Earlier, a case in this respect was lodged with the Sabang Police Station.The case is related to the alleged murder of a BJP leader Biswajit Mahesh. The accused allegedly attacked the deceased on the night of May 4, 2021. They came prepared with iron rods and sword with an intention to murder the deceased. After mercilessly beating Mahesh, the accused later threw him in a pond of Gopal Barman.



Mahesh was taken to the Sabang Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The state police had filed a charge sheet against the two accused in this connection. One accused did not join the investigation and an arrest warrant was issued against him by the Court. During the CBI's investigation, the role of five accused named in the FIR came to the fore.



"The deceased was allegedly taunted and attacked by the accused (said to be supporters of another political party) after declaration of the election results. They also had an alleged property dispute," said the CBI. The accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal). The CBI has so far registered 51 cases in the matter related to poll violence and other offences in West Bengal. They said they were probing the matter.

