Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Home National

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Condoles Cyrus Mistry’s Death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Former executive chairman of Cyrus Mistry.
Former executive chairman of Cyrus Mistry. File Photo

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 8:06 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

The 54-year-old industrialist died in a road accident on Sunday afternoon after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district.  

"I am deeply shocked at the untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. ...Condolences to the family, I pray to the lord that they find the strength to overcome this great loss." 

"May he rest in peace," Banerjee said in a tweet. 

Mistry and another person traveling in the car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, were injured.

(Inputs from PTI)

