'Be On Watch Out': Vice Prez Dhankhar's Warning On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Salman Khurshid's recent remark where he drew a comparison between India and the currently politically unstable neighbouring state Bangladesh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asked everyone on be alert as such narratives were getting infused by a Opposition party leader.
"Be on watch out. Efforts by some to infuse a narrative that what happened in our neighbourhood is bound to happen in our Bharat, is deeply concerning. How can a citizen of this country having been a Member of Parliament, and the other who has seen enough of Foreign Service takes no time in saying that what happened in the neighbourhood will happen in India," said Dhankhar while attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur today.
Dhankhar's reaction came in response to Congress leader Salman Khurshid's recent comment where he said that though "everything may look normal on the surface", what is happening in Bangladesh could happen in India as well.
Khurshid's comment was clearly pointed at the the turbulent situation in Bangladesh that forced their prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and leave the country.
Bangladesh protests in brief
In June, the widespread protest erupted in Bangladesh since the student outfits demanded scrapping of the controversial 'Muktijoddha Quota' that allowed thirty percent reservation in civil service examinations for the descendants of the Bangladesh freedom fighters.
Further escalation of the agitation forced Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and quit the country. Hasina currently is living in India.
2006 Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus and his newly formed interim government formed with sixteen council advisers to help him in managing the state affairs on Friday took oath to restore law and order in the country.