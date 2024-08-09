'If You Help Our Enemy...': What Bangladesh's BNP Told India On Sheikh Hasina's Stay

"Awami League was in an official alliance with the Jamaat. From 2018 to 2024 we (BNP) had no relations with the Jamaat. There was Left, there was right, but there was no Jamaat with us. Sheikh Hasina took the Jamaat on board. Later, she created Hefazat-e-Islam group to counter Jamaat. Today the same Hefazat is on the streets against Awami League. Jamaat believes in elections," Roy added.