Bags Of Cash, Rs 5 Crore And Counting: Punjab IPS DIG Bhullar Held By CBI Over Alleged Monthly Bribes

Punjab IPS officer and Ropar Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar was arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking monthly bribes; he was caught red-handed accepting Rs 8 lakh from a scrap dealer.
Searches at his Mohali residence and office led to the recovery of over Rs 5 crore in cash, 1.5 kg of jewellery, luxury cars, watches, liquor, and firearms.
The FIR, based on a businessman’s complaint, alleges Bhullar routinely demanded payments to “settle” police cases, with WhatsApp chats and recordings supporting the charges.
Punjab IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who currently serves as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Ropar range, has been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding recurring monthly bribes from a businessman in Fatehgarh Sahib.
The CBI arrested Bhullar at his Mohali office after laying a trap. He was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, officials said. During the raid, investigators uncovered visuals of bags filled with cash and jewellery. So far, more than Rs 5 crore in cash has been seized—an amount that is still being tallied. Additional confiscated items include 1.5 kg of jewellery, documents linked to immovable properties in Punjab, keys to a Mercedes and an Audi, 22 luxury watches, locker keys, and 40 litres of imported liquor. Weapons found at the scene included a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, and an air gun with corresponding ammunition.
FIR Details & Bribe Demand Pattern
According to the FIR, the case stems from a complaint filed by Akash Batta, a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib. He alleged that DIG Bhullar, via his aide Kirshanu, demanded Rs 8 lakh to “settle” FIR No. 155/2023 and ensure that there would be no further action against Batta’s scrap business.
WhatsApp conversations recovered by investigators reportedly corroborate this demand.
The FIR notes that the mobile number used in the messages was traced to DIG Bhullar, and the exchanges matched the complainant’s version of events.