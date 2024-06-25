Engineer-Turned-Rapper, YouTuber From Ayodhya, Becomes A Robber In Delhi | What's The Case

An engineer-turned-rapper, a YouTuber has now turned into a robber as he robbed an Ola driver, officials said, noting that he was facing a 'financial crisis'.
The accused -- identified as Aryan Rajvansh -- a resident of Ayodhya, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for robbing and shooting at the Ola driver, Kulbhushan Sharma, NDTV reported. Sharma was robbed off his mobile and cash in the Amar Colony area in the national capital.
Reportedly, the accused was unable to get a job even after studying computer science engineering, following which he became a rapper. And it was when his career as a rapper failed, that he resorted to committing robbery, Rajvansh told the police.
The incident took place on June 23 and around 1:30 am the police got a call about it. A team rushed to the spot and found the Ola car, however, the driver was by then shifted to a hospital.
Rajvansh, who booked a ride till Kashmiri Gate, boarded the cab from the Dwarka Mod area, Sharma told the cops. He said while on the way, he pointed a pistol at him and looted him.
When the fuel level got low, Rajvansh had the car stop at a petrol pump in Srinivas Puri, following which he snatched Sharma's phone and money. Terrified at the situation, the driver ran out of the car and in his attempt to flee, got shot by the accused.
Police registered a case of robbery and attempt to murder and launched a probe into the matter. They also examined of the CCTV footage of all the routes that were taken by the car. Rajvansh's identity only came to the light when the cops looked through the booking details on the Ola App.
Rajvansh was arrested from his home in Ayodhya. He had reportedly come to Delhi to collect his belongings from a friend's room. According to the report, he had completed his Btech in Computer Science from Coimbatore's Sri Ishwar College of Engineering.
He reportedly told the police that he planned the robbery because he was going through a financial crisis. He had also carried a pistol with him when he went to Delhi from Ayodhya.