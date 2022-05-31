Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Awantipora Encounter: 2 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces, Arms Recovered

The encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Rajpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The deceased militants have been identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian, according to police.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:54 am

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday confirmed death of 2 militants in Awantipora encounter who shot dead woman and govt employee. According to police, two AK-47 rifles have also been recovered.

The encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Rajpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The deceased militants have been identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian, police said.

The Kashmir Zone Police on Monday tweeted, “#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

The Kashmir IGP said, “Besides other terror crimes, Shahid had killed a woman, Mst Shakeela, of Aripal and a government employee, Javid Ahmed, of Lurgam Tral.”

“Killed #terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of #Tral & Umar Yousuf of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, #terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal & a govt employee/ peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral: IGP Kashmir.”, tweeted The Kashmir Zone Police.


On Monday, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Rajpora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

