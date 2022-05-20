Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Authorities To Remove Garbage, Encroachment From Park In Lajpat Nagar-3: Delhi High Court

“Respondents are directed to take steps to remove garbage and unauthorised construction from the green area,” noted the bench.

Authorities To Remove Garbage, Encroachment From Park In Lajpat Nagar-3: Delhi High Court
Pile of garbage dumped on a park in Delhi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 5:55 pm

The Delhi High Court Friday directed the authorities to take steps to remove garbage and unauthorised construction in a park between Lajpat Nagar Metro Station and Moolchand Hospital here.

The high court asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi government, and Delhi Police to file replies to a petition seeking to remove illegal encroachments, clean up the garbage dump, construct a boundary wall and maintain the green belt of the park.

“Respondents are directed to take steps to remove garbage and unauthorised construction from the green area and file a report in this regard,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta said.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Will Always Be Proactive In Providing Assistance To Defence College, Says CM Stalin

Delhi Riots: HC Seeks Police Stand On Bail Plea By RJD's Youth Wing Leader Meeran Haider

A New Ecotourism Park With Staycation Facilities Opens Its Doors In New Delhi

Advocates Ajay Digpaul and Kamal R Digpaul, appearing for the SDMC, submitted that the area was given to the DMRC for the construction of a metro line.

To this, the counsel for DMRC said he will take instructions on the issue and inform the court.

The petition was filed by Lajpat Nagar-3 Neighbourhood Residents Association on behalf of the residents of the area and said the park which was on the main Ring Road was in a ‘dismal and pathetic condition’ and it had become a breeding ground for anti-social activities.

It said the condition of the park becomes even more important to highlight as it has been earmarked as a ‘green area’ by the SDMC, however, by no stretch of the imagination, the area is green.

The plea claimed that the green belt has been fully encroached upon by builders, garbage ragpickers, food joints, illegal dhabas, tea vendors, and above all illegal activities of undesirable persons have become a threat to the safety and security of residents as well as the green belt.  

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Government Delhi High Court Delhi Environment Public Gathering Green Zone Cleanliness Drive Anti-Encroachment Drive Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat