Australian Journalist Avani Dias Leaves India After Visa Denial Because Her Reporting 'Crossed A Line'

Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief for Australian broadcasting firm, ABC News has claimed that she had to leave India on April 19 after being denied a visa extension by the Indian government because her reporting “crossed a line”.
Taking to microblogging platform X, Avani Dias said while she obtained a visa extension for two months after “intervention from the Australian government”, it was just 24 hours before her flight out of India.
“Last week, I had to leave India abruptly. The Modi Government told me my visa extension would be denied, saying my reporting “crossed a line”. After Australian Government intervention, I got a mere two-month extension …less than 24 hours before my flight,” Dias said in her post on X, formerly Twitter.
“We were also told my election accreditation would not come through because of an Indian Ministry directive. We left on day one of voting in the national election in what Modi calls “the mother of democracy”.
Meanwhile, ABC News said in its statement that Dias was informed of the decision to deny her a visa extension “via a phone call from an official at the Ministry of External Affairs, who said her most recent Foreign Correspondent episode ‘crossed a line'”.
This came after a report by Dias on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada was blocked on YouTube in India, the media organisation said.
In February this year, French journalist Vanessa Dougnac alleged she was forced to leave India over her "malicious" articles that were harming "the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India".
"Today, I am leaving India, the country where I came 25 years ago as a student, and where I have worked for 23 years as a journalist. The place where I married, raised my son, and which I call my home," Dougnac, the South Asia Correspondent for French publications La Croix and Le Point, Swiss newspaper Le Temps and Belgian daily Le Soir, had said in a statement.