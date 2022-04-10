Astronomical Labs In UP Govt Schools Capture Imagination Of Young And Old Alike

A novel initiative of setting up astronomical laboratories in government schools of this district in Uttar Pradesh has become the cynosure of all eyes as children and adults alike make a beeline for these centres to know about planets, stars and other aspects of astronomy.

The laboratories have sown the seeds of curiosity, with their walls filled with pictures giving information about solar system. Here, children as well as people of the village can watch the beauty of moon and stars through telescopes.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Pandey said the astronomical laboratories have been established in 109 primary and upper primary schools in the district after taking inspiration from the New Education Policy 2020.

The objective behind establishing these laboratories is to develop scientific temper among students and indentify those with an aptitude for science, he said.

Vikas, a teacher posted at the astronomical laboratory set up in the primary school of Sikanderabad development area here, said enrolment of children in schools has increased after establishing these labs.

"Apart from children, villagers are also invited to these labs. We give information about the weight of planets and other aspects of astronomy. In fact, enrolment of children in schools has increased due to these laboratories," he said.

A student, who visits the astronomical laboratory at a primary school of Bilsuri, said he came to know about earth and its revolution around sun, solar system and lunar eclipse at these centres. He added that he also gets to watch the moon and stars through telescope.