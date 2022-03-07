Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National
Assembly Elections 2022

When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Exit Polls Today

Exit polls 2022: As Uttar Pradesh fights its last phase of elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls of all five states.

When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Exit Polls Today
Exit polls 2022: When and where to watch? Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 2:02 pm

With Uttar Pradesh facing the last leg of elections on Monday, all eyes are now fixed on exit polls. The districts voting in this phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. With 613 candidates in the fray on 54 seats, including those falling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi, today marks the end of the Assembly elections across five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The counting of the polls and results will be declared on March 10 (Thursday). While we have to wait for three more days to know whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could retain its power in Uttar Pradesh, whether Congress could live up to its poll promises in Punjab, or where is Goa’s defection headed and could Aam Admi Party (AAP) would witness a sudden rise, the exit polls, which would begin from 6;30pm on Monday, will allow us some respite from a deluge of speculation.

What are Exit polls and how are they conducted?

Exit polls are predictions made by media organisations after conducting surveys on the field. It is done by using random or systematic sampling methods based upon questions asked to voters and political experts, to tentatively decide which party or leader has been favoured more.

To estimate the outcome of an election in a particular constituency, a sample of its smallest voting units (often referred to as precincts or polling locations) is drawn and at least one interviewer is assigned to each sampled location on Election Day.

Related stories

Azamgarh Goes To Poll: Is SP Worried About Their Bastion In The Last Leg Of UP Elections?

Varanasi Voters Get Special Invitation To Cast Votes In Last Phase Of Elections

India’s Response To Ukraine Crisis Has Positive Impact On Elections: Amit Shah

Once all the samples are collected, answers and data are collated from them to estimate a fair idea of what the political trends appear like in that particular state or constituency.

Exit polls Date and Time

Exit poll results will be declared after 6.30 pm on March 7, according to a guideline by the Election Commission of India (ECI).  The guideline has been in effect from 7 am on February 10 and will remain in place till 6.30 pm on March 7.

Earlier in January, the ECI had said, “No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicize by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of any exit poll.”

The notification further stated that any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both, the notification further stated.

When and where to watch?

The Exit polls will be broadcast across multiple media channels.

The most prominent exit polls in India are usually conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others. They are shown on TV channels including ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, NDTV,  Zee News, TV9, News24, Bharatvarsh and others.







 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Exit Polls Assembly Elections Assembly Polls UP Election 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Goa Elections Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gen-Z Investors Moving Towards Digital Gold

Gen-Z Investors Moving Towards Digital Gold

Meet Arjun Nair, The Omelette Man Of India

Meet Arjun Nair, The Omelette Man Of India