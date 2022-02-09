Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Reports 431 New COVID Cases, 8 More Deaths

The number of active cases now is 6,265.

Assam Reports 431 New COVID Cases, 8 More Deaths
Positivity rate declines in Assam PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 11:40 am

Assam on Tuesday registered 431 new COVID-19 cases, 126 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 7,22,368, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. It said that eight more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the death toll to 6,579.

The positivity rate declined marginally to 1.28 per cent from 1.55 per cent on Monday. The state tested 33,675 samples for COVID-19 during the day against Monday's 35,952. The total number of samples tested so far in the state is 2,80,81,186.

The number of active cases now is 6,265. The bulletin said that Dibrugarh and Sonitpur reported two deaths each while Cachar, Chirang, Goalpara and Golaghat registered one death each. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest fresh positive cases at 106 followed by 25 in Kamrup and 21 each in Dibrugarh and Jorhat during the day.

Related stories

Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research Launch Nasal Spray For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Delhi Sees 12 Covid Deaths, 1,114 New Cases; Positivity Rate Declines Further To 2.28 Pc

Covid-19: Active Cases Continue To Decline In India; Recovery Rate Improves To 96.70 Per Cent

Altogether 1,246 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of cured people to 7,08,177. The bulletin said 1,60,976 beneficiaries were inoculated during the day, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 4,20,63,391.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Let Cong Sneak Into Power In Uttarakhand: Rajnath

Don't Let Cong Sneak Into Power In Uttarakhand: Rajnath

Indian Woman Found Unresponsive In Wheelchair Near Baggage Belt At Washington Airport, Hospitalised

Hijab Row: Calm Prevails In Campuses Across Karnataka Following 3-Day Closure

JNU Teachers' Association Urges New VC To Engage In Transparent Dialogic Processes

PM Afraid Of Congress: Rahul Gandhi On Modi's Attack In Parliament

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row