Assam Reports 39 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam reported 39 more Covid-19 cases, raising the tally on Monday to 7,41,541, according to a bulletin by National Health Mission (NHM). No new death was reported due to the disease in the last three days with the toll remaining unchanged at 6,673, the bulletin said.

Another 1,347 Covid-19 patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020. Kamrup Metro recorded eight new cases, followed by six in Dibrugarh, five each in Cachar and Kamrup Rural and four in Sivasagar.

Assam currently has 4,006 active cases As many as 28,582,444 samples have been tested in the state so far. At least 456 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,41,541.

The positivity rate stood at 6.48 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.28 per cent. Altogether 4,89,98,450 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state so far, the bulletin added.

(With PTI inputs)