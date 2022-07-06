Assam Flood Situation Improves; 2 More Die, 9.68 Lakh Hit

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Wednesday although two more persons lost their lives taking the toll to 186 and over 9.68 lakh people in 15 districts are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said. Nearly 11.17 lakh people in 16 districts of the North-eastern state were affected by the calamity on Tuesday.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons, both children, drowned in Kamrup Metropolitan and Nagaon districts during the day. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 186 across the state. Cachar is the worst-hit district with nearly 5.7 lakh people suffering from the flood, followed by Nagaon (1.89 lakh) and Morigaon (1.58 lakh).

Urban flood has hit several places in Dibrugarh district, the bulletin said. The authorities are running 295 relief camps and distribution centres in 16 districts, where 1,35,166 people, including 40,920 children, have taken shelter. The administration has distributed 596.39 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 1,119.43 litres of mustard oil, 108.50 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kamrup and Udalguri.

A total of 200373 domestic animals and poultry birds have been affected in the deluge across nine districts, ASDMA said. Quoting the Central Water Commission bulletin, it said that the Disang river at Nanglamuraghat and Burhidihing at Chenimari are flowing above the danger level.



(With PTI Inputs)