Assam Flood: All Rivers Flowing Below Danger Mark, Death Toll Reaches 36

Assam's flood situation improved on Tuesday as all rivers in the state were reported to be flowing below the danger mark, but four deaths were still reported in the state, which included three children.

Even as the situation is said to be improving, around 2.9 lakh people continue to be addected across the six districts of Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon and Nagaon, according to an official bulletin.

The floods and landslides have so far claimed 36 lives, as per the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), which adds that a total of 2,90,749 people remain affected.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 3.07 lakh people in distress, followed by Cachar with 99,060 people and Morigaon with 40,843 people.

Till Sunday, over 4.01 lakh people remained affected by the deluge across the six districts in the state.

At least 25,372 people have taken shelter in 88 relief camps, while four relief distribution centres are currently operational, the bulletin said.

Cachar has the highest number of people — 21,721 — in relief camps, while there are 3,546 people in such temporary facilities in Nagaon.

At present, 401 villages are still under water and 16,562 hectares of crop areas have been damaged in the flood-affected districts of the state.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Dima Hasao and Udalguri.

Altogether, 1,55,269 domestic animals have been affected due to the flood, according to the bulletin.

Landslides triggered by the flood swept away large tracts of lands from under railway tracks, leading to tracks hanging precariously in the air, whose visuals surfaced on social media earlier this month.

Continuous rains wreak havoc in parts of Assam. In the hill district of Dima Hasao, main road links disrupted, stationery train coaches derailed, multiple landslides reported. (Images courtesy NF railways) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OFCIjBdeqN — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) May 16, 2022

The railway sector was particularly hit by the floods earlier this month. On 16 May, around 2,800 passesngers were evacuated from two trains that were stranded in Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam for two days due to massive landslides and waterlogging on the tracks caused by incessant rains.

Road link to Dima Hasao district had also been snapped because of lanslides at multiple locations. A stationary train was derailed at the New Halflong Railway Station as the track loosened with the soil underneath was washed off by rain waters.

(With PTI inputs)