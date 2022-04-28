Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Cancer Care Centres Will Make Treatment Accessible To All: Ratan Tata

"Assam can now say that even a small state of India has been equipped with world-class cancer treatment facilities," said Ratan Tata.

Assam Cancer Care Centres Will Make Treatment Accessible To All: Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata File Pic

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 5:32 pm

Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said that a network of 17 cancer care centres in Assam will make treatment accessible to all as it is not a "rich man's disease".

Speaking at the inauguration of seven such centres, Tata said with these facilities, Assam will be recognised as a state equipped to provide world-class cancer treatment.

"Today is an important day in the history of Assam. Higher level healthcare facility for cancer treatment which was earlier not available in the state is being brought here. Cancer is not a rich man's disease," he said.

Related stories

COVID-19: NTAGI May Recommend Vaccination For 5-12 Age Group On Friday

IED Found Along Highway In Jammu, Defused

Bangladesh: Hindu, Muslim Promote Communal Harmony; Donate Land For Mosque, Crematorium Respectively

"Assam can now say that even a small state of India has been equipped with world-class cancer treatment facilities," Tata added.

Seven cancer care centres were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion, while he also laid the foundation for seven more during the programme.

These centres are being developed by Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint venture of the state government and Tata Trusts. Another three hospitals under the network will be opened later this year.

The foundation for the project was laid in June 2018 while a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the state government during the 'Advantage Assam' -- Global Investment Summit that year, giving shape to it.

Tata said the network of cancer care centres was a culmination of many months of hard work and praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his foresightedness. He also appreciated the Centre's role in making the treatment centres a reality.

There is a high prevalence of cancer in Assam mainly due to consumption of smoked meat, tobacco and 'tamul' (areca nuts). 

Tags

National Cancer Cancer Hospital Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) Tata Group Ratan Tata Cancer Treatment Cancer Patients Treatment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again