As JDU's KC Tyagi Suggests 'Castration' For Rapists, A Look At Countries With This Punishment For Rapes

Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi's reaction came on the backdrop of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor in Kolkata's state-run RG Kar hospital on August 9. Chemical castration performed through injections or tablets effectively reduces libido or sexual activity. The drugs are also known to reduce the circulation of testosterone to a very low level.