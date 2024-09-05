National

As JDU's KC Tyagi Suggests 'Castration' For Rapists, A Look At Countries With This Punishment For Rapes

Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi's reaction came on the backdrop of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor in Kolkata's state-run RG Kar hospital on August 9. Chemical castration performed through injections or tablets effectively reduces libido or sexual activity. The drugs are also known to reduce the circulation of testosterone to a very low level.

Women protesting against rape
Women protesting against rape Photo: PTI
info_icon

In light of the ever evolving outrage across the nation and beyond over the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor in Kolkata's state-run RG Kar hospital on August 9, the Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi on Wednesday suggested castration as the suitable punishment for rapists.

Calling for swift justice within a month in rape cases, Tyagi said, "Ye log purush hi na bachein aisi saja honi chahiye. (Their manhood should be excised. The potency of rapists should be finished off.)"

On August 9, a semi-naked, bruised, bloodied lifeless body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered at a seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The gruesome murder of the doctor triggered widespread outrage across the nation and beyond with people from different walks of life hitting the streets on protest

Doctors and health workers light candles depicting "We Want Justice" at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday - PTI
Kolkata Turns Off Lights, Hits Streets Against Doctor Rape-Murder; Victim's Parents Say Cops Tried To Bribe

BY Outlook Web Desk

Castration: The chemical and surgical punishment for rape

Chemical castration performed through anti-androgen injections or tablets effectively reduces libido or sexual activity. The drugs are also known to reduce the circulation of testosterone to a very low level.

In a surgical castration, an incision is made in a man's scrotal sac through which both testicles are removed quickly. The surgical procedure is invasive, irreversible, and mutilating in nature.

Here, we will have a look at the countries that punish the rapists through castration.

Countries where castration is a legal punishment

Pakistan

In light of outrage over a surge in rape cases against women and children in Pakistan, lawmakers in 2021 passed a new anti-rape legislation in a bid to expedite trials and allow for the chemical castration of convicted offenders.

Moreover, the bill states that to ensure swift justice in rape cases, Pakistan's government must take decisions "expeditiously, preferably within four months”.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice on RG Kar incident - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refute CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry

BY Outlook Web Desk

Madagascar

In February 2024, Madagascar's Parliament passed a law allowing both the chemical and surgical castration of those found guilty of the rape of a minor. The development came after 600 reported cases of rape of minors in 2023.

The passing of the law prompted widespread criticism from international rights groups. However several activists supported the move and called it an appropriate step towards eradicating a “rape culture”.

Kolkata rape-murder case: - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protests Near Police HQs, Demand CP's Resignation

BY PTI

South Korea

As the first Asian country to allow the use of chemical castration South Korea passed a law in 2011 aimed at punishing the convicted pedophiles who are at risk of repeating their crimes.

The country sentenced a 31-year-old convicted pedophile to 15 years in jail and ordered their first-ever chemical castration. 

United States

Across seven states in the United States, surgical castration is legal to punish rapists and molesters. The list of the states includes California, Florida, Guam, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, and Wisconsin.

For the sex offenders in California and Florida who are likely to repeat their crimes are directed to undergo chemical castration. Judges in these two states have the power to can use their discretion for first-time offenders.

Unimaginable Trauma: Palestinian women watch the funeral of Youssef Radwan, who was killed by Israeli forces - null
Painful Silence On Palestinian Women’s Plight As Israel Wages War On Gaza

BY Pratiti Roy

The Czech Republic

Back in 1966, the Czech Republic legalised surgical castration for the sex offenders where the sex glands or the testicles of a man are removed through an incision.

As per reports, this country holds one of the highest numbers of men worldwide who have undergone the irreversible process.

Ukraine

In July 2019, the Ukrainian parliament passed laws for obligatory chemical castration of rapists and pedophiles even if the state needs to exert force on the convict. The method involves the administration of anti-androgen injections in sex offenders to bring down libido.

The law applies to people aged between 18 and 65 who are found guilty of raping or sexually abusing minors. The law also carries up to 15 years in prison for raping minors and up to five years in prison for sexual acts involving minors.

How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst - Getty Images
Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst

BY Tatsam Mukherjee

Nigeria

Under the law, men convicted of pedophilia face surgical castration in Nigeria while anyone who rapes a child under the age of 14 faces the death penalty as well. If the victim is over 14, the sex offender serves a life sentence. 

Several women's groups in Nigeria have flagged a sharp increase in rape during the Covid-19 period while seeking tougher actions on the perpetrators.

