Arvind Kejriwal Will Continue As Chief Minister Of Delhi, To Run Govt From Jail: Atishi

Atishi Marlena also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against the action by the federal agency.

PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday said Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and run the city government from prison if needed after his arrest by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

She also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against the action by the federal agency.

"He will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail," Atishi told reporters here.

In a post on 'X', the AAP leader said, "We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself."

