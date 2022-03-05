Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Reports Three Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 64,461

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, with no fresh fatality reported in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases (Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 4:18 pm

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,461 on Saturday after three more persons tested positive for the infection, two less than the previous day, a senior health official said here. The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, with no fresh fatality reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the three new cases, Upper Siang district reported two while Siang recorded one, Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 73 active coronavirus cases, while 64,092 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 15 on Friday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.43 per cent from 99.41 per cent the previous day, he said. The state has conducted 12,64,609 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 208 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 1.44 per cent from 2.63 per cent, the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,41,503 lakh people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

With PTI Inputs

