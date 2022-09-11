Article 370 Cannot Be Restored, Won’t Mislead People Of J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said Article 370 cannot be restored back.

During a rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Azad said Article 370 of the constitution, which granted greater autonomy to J&K can't be restored.

"Article 370 can't be restored. 370 restoration needs a two-thirds majority in parliament. I will not allow parties to exploit people in the name of 370. I will not mislead people in the name of 370. It cannot come back," the report in NDTV mentioned Azad as having said.

"The political exploitation has killed one lakh people in Kashmir and orphaned five lakh children. I will not seek votes on falsehood and exploitation. I will speak only what's achievable even if it hurts me elections," it quoted Azad.

"We will announce a new party in 10 days. Give me support for restoration of statehood, protection of jobs and land for local residents of Jammu and Kashmir," it further mentioned Azad as having said.

