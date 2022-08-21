Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Army Arrests Intruder From Pakistan Near LoC In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu And Kashmir: The officials said the intruder from Pakistan was taken into custody and shifted to a medical facility for treatment.

Indian Army personnel patrolling along the Line of Control
Indian Army personnel on patrol along LoC.(File photo-Representational image) FIle Photo

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 3:42 pm

A Pakistani intruder was arrested by army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The infiltrator sustained injuries when the Indian army opened fire on observing suspicious movement from across the border in the Jhangarh area of the Nowshera sector, the officials said.

The officials said the intruder was taken into custody and shifted to a medical facility for treatment.

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

