Appointing Vice-Chancellors Is State Government's Right: Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has said that the state government has the right to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 9:48 pm

It is the right of the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors and the government opposed both the NEET and the National Education Policy (NEP), Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted here on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of VCs of state-run varsities here, Stalin recalled that his government enacted a Bill in the Assembly to enable the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors. 

"This is an issue related to the state government's right, it is the right of government elected by the people, it is related to education rights of state universities," he said. Hence, the functioning of state-run varsities and VCs should reflect the state government's policy decisions, the Chief Minister said. 

 Reiterating the state government's opposition to NEET, he said it is the 'biggest injustice' of the century. Opposing the NEP yet again, Stalin recalled the government constituting a committee led by retired Judge of the Madras High Court, D Murugesan to formulate the State Education Policy (SEP). 

The Chief Minister said that this initiative of SEP is to build a society inspired by science. As per the Constitution, developing a scientific temper is a basic duty of every citizen. "I have that duty. As VCs, you have that duty too." It is the biggest duty of educationists to build a society that is based on the principles of equality and rationalist thoughts, he said. 

On 25 April 2022, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a Bill empowering the State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to state universities. The Bill's passage coincided with a two-day conference of VCs presided by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Recently, the Governor had appointed VCs to 3 state varsities while the Bill awaited his assent. 

The Chief Minister's assertion on the appointment of VCs also comes against the background of a run-in between the government and Raj Bhavan on matters like the anti-NEET Bill, awaiting Presidential assent. Ravi's remarks in June on Sanathana Dharma had also drawn flak from the ruling DMK.

