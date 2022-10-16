Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Appealing To Vote For Kharge For Congress President Not Violation Of AICC Guidelines: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he did not violate the AICC guidelines for the party's presidential election when he became the proposer of Mallikarjun Kharge for the president's post.

Listen to the story

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 10:42 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he did not violate the AICC guidelines for the party's presidential election when he became the proposer of Mallikarjun Kharge for the president's post.

"I had become the proposer of Kharge. Some people created a controversy that I had campaigned in support of Kharge. If I had to campaign, I would have gone to every state. I didn't do that,” Gehlot said.  

"Can't I make an appeal for the person whose name I have proposed?" Gehlot asked, talking to reporters after addressing an event of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics.  

He further said, "Then what was the meaning of becoming a proposer … what I did was in the role of proposer... I didn't violate the election process."  

He said that some people have tried to blow the issue out of proportion.  

"Elections will be successful tomorrow... Results will come on October 19. Results will also be good and a new beginning will start," Gehlot said.  

On Thursday, Gehlot had appealed to vote in support of the All India Congress Committee's national presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.  

It was reportedly said that Gehlot floated AICC guidelines as he was the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Related stories

Coal India Ltd (CIL) To Set Up 1190 MW Solar Power Project In Rajasthan ; MoU Signed In Presence Of Coal Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi & CM Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot Is On ‘Path Of Rebellion’ From Congress: BJP Leader

No Infighting In Congress, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Days After His MLAs Revolted

According to the guidelines, if someone maintains an organization post and had to campaign for party presidential candidates then he will have to resign from the post.

"I hope all the delegates will make Mallikarjun Kharge win with a huge majority. After being successful, he will guide all of us and the Congress will emerge stronger and rise as the opposition. This is my thinking, I wish Kharge sahib to be successful with huge votes," Gehlot had Thursday said.

About 414 delegates of Rajasthan will vote for the post of AICC President on Monday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot All India Congress Committee Congress Legislature Party Proposer Of Mallikarjun Kharge AICC Guidelines Party's Presidential Election
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC