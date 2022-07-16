Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Anurag Thakur Advises Communicators To Be Agile While Facing Challenges Of Fake News

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has urged government communicators to exercise agility while dealing with fake news.

undefined
Union minister Anurag Thakur File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 9:01 pm

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday urged the government's communicators to be agile and adaptable to take up challenges such as fake news.

Addressing a two-day conference of Indian Information Service (IIS) officers here, Thakur exhorted them to recognize the importance of their role as communicators to 130 crore people. He outlined the five key features that need to define Government Communication, which includes – Citizen-Centric and Compassionate, Co-creating with Target Audience, Collaboration, Contemplation, and Continuous Capacity Enhancement. 

All communication needs to be relevant and easy to understand, keeping the citizens in mind, Thakur said and stressed the importance of collaborating with all stakeholders including government bodies, institutions, and the private sector. Thakur lauded initiatives such as the expansion of the Fact Check Unit to counter fake news and accessibility initiatives for the physically challenged.

Related stories

The International Film Festival Of India Should Boost Creative Economy: Anurag Thakur

Media And Entertainment Industry Expected To Generate Rs 7.5 Lakh Crore Annually By 2030: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh: Scribe Held For Fake News Also Booked For Immoral Trafficking

He also highlighted the importance of new media technologies, institution building, and coordination with state governments to further improve the efficacy of government communication. The Union Minister also underlined the importance of synchronized communication and the art of storytelling to enhance public outreach. 

 Besides Thakur, the conference was attended by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Jaideep Bhatnagar, Principal Director General Press Information Bureau, and senior officers Satyendra Prakash, Venudhar Reddy, and Mayank Kumar Aggarwal.

Tags

National Fake News Indian Information Service (IIS) Fact Check Unit General Press Information Bureau
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back