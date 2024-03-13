Andhra Woman Dies By Suicide, Family Says Online Trolling For 'Praising CM Jagan' Behind Extreme Step

A 32-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide on March 11 after being trolled on social media for praising YSR Congress party’s government. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the woman.
The chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement on Tuesday that the government’s commitment to safeguard the honour and dignity of individuals, particularly women and underlined that those who transgress the boundaries of respect and decency would face the full force of the law.
The woman reportedly jumped in front of the Janmabhoomi Express at Tenali railway station of Andhra Pradesh on March 7 and received serious injuries.
Advertisement
She was shifted to the Guntur general hospital and succumbed to her injuries four days later, on Monday (March 11), as per details mentioned in a Hindustan Times report.
Her family has alleged she took the extreme step after being trolled on social media by critics of YSR Congress for praising the Jagan government and declaring her support to the YSR Congress in the ensuing state elections, the report mentioned .
The CMO statement, posted on microblogging platform X, said chief minister Jagan has expressed his profound dismay and heartfelt condolences on her tragic demise and instructed the authorities to release an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh and provide comprehensive assistance to her family.
Advertisement
"Geetanjali's family members complained to the police that she had died by suicide after social media activists of the opposition posted inappropriate comments on the video interview given by Geetanjali saying that a lot of good had been done due to the government schemes," the statement added.
The woman was among the beneficiaries who received a house site document under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Jagananna Housing Scheme from the chief minister at an official programme held at Tenali on March 4.
She later told a television channel that she was extremely happy to receive the house title deed and that her family members were also beneficiaries of other schemes introduced by CM Jagan, the report said.
“I did not expect I would receive the house site document on the stage. Who else can I vote for in the next elections? Of course, Jagananna [brother Jagan],” she was quoted as saying. The video clip was shared by Jagan’s party YSRCP, describing her as the party’s ‘star campaigner’.
Since her deminse, YSRCP has shared multiple posts on X, hitting out at rival parties Jana Sena and TDP for "conspiring to strangle" star campaigners who "tell the people about the good things done by the CM Jagan's government"
Andhra Pradesh Women Commission’s former chairperson Vasavi Padma said stringent action would be taken against those social media handles that targeted her.
Advertisement
Tenali sub-inspector of police Lode Saraswati said proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the report mentioned.