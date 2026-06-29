Andhra CM to Tour Four Districts from July 1 for Welfare, Development Programmes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a five-day tour of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa and Chittoor districts from July 1 to 5 to launch a series of welfare initiatives and infrastructure development programmes.
On July 1, the Chief Minister will launch the 'Pedala Sevalo' pension distribution programme at Chillakur mandal in Nellore district before proceeding to Sri City in Tirupati district.
"Naidu will tour Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa and Chittoor districts from July 1 to 5 to participate in a series of welfare and development programmes," said an official press release on Monday.
He will lay the foundation stone for Hero MotoCorp's Global Parts Centre at Sri City, being established with an investment of around Rs 750 crore, and stay overnight.
On July 2, the Chief Minister will launch the 'Viksit Bharat' Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (VB G RAM G) at Railway Koduru in Tirupati district.
Later that evening, Naidu will attend the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) Capacity Building Workshop in Tirupati city and stay there overnight after the programme.
Members of NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council will also attend the workshop, said the release.
On July 3, the CM will inaugurate the Rayalaseema Steel Plant works at Sunnapurallapalle in Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency of Kadapa district.
Thereafter, he will spend the final leg of his tour in Kuppam, where he will remain until July 5 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects.
The Chief Minister will conclude his district tour and return to Amaravati on July 5, the release added.