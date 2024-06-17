National

Amul Seeks Return Of Ice Cream Tub From Noida Customer For Investigation After Centipede Complaint

A woman in Noida has claimed she has found a centipede inside an ice cream tub she ordered through an instant delivery app, said food safety officials, who have launched a probe into the matter.

Amul on Monday requested a woman customer in Noida to return the ice cream tub, in which she claimed to have found centipede, for further investigation and asserted that it offers superior quality dairy products in both India and global markets.

In a post on X on June 15, the woman, who identified herself as Deepa Devi, shared a picture showing the insect inside the ice cream tub.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, regretted the inconvenience caused to the woman customer in Noida. Noida's food safety department has launched a probe into this matter.

In a statement, Amul said it immediately responded to the complaint on social media.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to her because of this incident," the statement said. Amul said its team was trying to contact the customer continuously and was allowed to meet after 9:30 pm on the same day (June 15).

"During our meeting with the customer, we had requested the customer to provide the said ice cream tub for investigation, unfortunately, the customer refused to hand over the same.

"Unless the complaint pack is retrieved from the customer it would be difficult for us to investigate the matter and hence comment specifically on the issue which involves pack and supply chain integrity as well," Amul said.

During the interaction, the customer was informed and assured about Amul's state-of-the-art ISO-certified plants which are automated and pass through numerous stringent quality checks before offering any product for sale to the esteemed customers.

Amul also invited the customer to visit its plant to assure her about the quality processes being followed.

Amul assured customers about the superior quality of Amul Ice Cream.

Amul highlighted that it is among India's most trusted brands, owned by 36 lakh farmers. It markets 22 billion packs of Amul products annually across 50+ countries with the highest quality and food safety standards from 100+ dairies across India.

"We would like to assure you that we take the utmost care to ensure our products are safe, healthy and nutritious to serve our customers daily," Amul said.

The cooperative organisation requested the customer to return the ice cream tub for a thorough investigation. "Once we receive the complaint pack from the customer, we shall investigate the matter from all angles and again get back to our customers with the findings," Amul said.

