Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah To Address Public Meeting In Telangana On Saturday

The three main players in state politics -- ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress -- have been making efforts to strengthen themselves to perform well in the assembly polls next year.

Amit Shah To Address Public Meeting In Telangana On Saturday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 3:24 pm

Top BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting here on Saturday to mark the culmination of the second phase of party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra'.

Shah would visit the forensic science laboratory at Ramanthapur in the city on Saturday before attending the rally, BJP sources said.The public meeting would be held Saturday evening at Tukkuguda on city outskirts. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who inspected the venue of the meeting on Friday, expressed confidence that BJP would come to power in the state.

Related stories

Assam Tackling Illegal Migration, Bengal Is Not: Amit Shah

BJP President J P Nadda had attended a public meeting at  Mahabubnagar on May 5 as part of Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra', while Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and other senior leaders had also participated in the foot march. Shah's public meeting assumes political signficance as BJP is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the ruling TRS in next year's Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

The BJP is buoyed by its successes in the bypolls for Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections during the last two years. The three main players in state politics -- ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress -- have been making efforts to strengthen themselves to perform well in the assembly polls next year.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words over various issues since the last several months. TRS has been attacking the BJP and the Centre's NDA government over their alleged politics of polarisation and failures on various fronts. The ruling party is reaching out to people in a big way with a slew of welfare and development programmes.

Meanwhile, the Congress is also trying to revive its fortunes, having suffered major setbacks after the formation of separate Telangana in 2014. Congress  leader Rahul Gandhi had recently attended a public meeting at Warangal on farmers' issues. Sanjay Kumar had launched the second phase of his foot march, named 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', on April 14 from the temple town of Alampur. He held the first phase of his 'padayatra' last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah Public Meeting Telangana BJP Congress TRS Party Players Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Padayatra Politics Legislative Assembly Elections Assembly Polls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline