Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Arrives In Srinagar, Will Address Rally In North Kashmir’s Baramulla

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Kashmir itinerary is a public rally in Baramulla on Wednesday and a security review meeting, the officials said.

Amit Shah at Vaishno Devi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vaishno Devi. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 8:12 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday arrived here as part of his three-day tour to the Union territory, officials said.

They said Shah arrived at the Srinagar airport from the Jammu region at around 7 pm.

The Union home minister set off the three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. He met several delegations on Monday, and on Tuesday, he visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine at Katra and addressed a public rally in Rajouri. 

On the Shah's Kashmir itinerary is a public rally in Baramulla on Wednesday and a security review meeting, the officials said.

They said the focus of the meeting will be on tackling the attacks on the non-locals in the Kashmir valley. 

The launch and foundation laying of various development projects in Srinagar is also on Shah’s list, the officials said, adding he will then return to Delhi the same evening. 

Security has been tightened in the valley for the Shah's visit. The officials said multi-tier security has been put in place and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well. 

The checking on Srinagar-Baramulla highway has been intensified, while additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to keep a close watch on the situation, they said.

Related stories

3 Political Families Responsible For J&K’s Backwardness, Drastic Improvement In Security Situation: Amit Shah

Amit Shah Visit: Baramulla-Budgam Train Service To Remain Suspended On Wednesday

Amit Shah’s J&K Visit: Reservations Announced For Paharis, Gujjars And Bakerwals; Security Beefed Up Across Valley

Patrolling has been intensified at many places, especially on the Srinagar-Baramulla-Kupwara highway, the officials added.

The rally venue has been turned into a fortress, they said.

The BJP has said Shah’s Baramulla rally will be historic. "This will be the biggest rally in the history of north Kashmir," BJP's J-K unit president Ravinder Raina said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Union Home Minister Amit Shah Baramulla Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Rajouri Srinagar-Baramulla Highway BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity