Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah Accuses SP Govt Of Providing Electricity For Muharram, But Not Ram Navami

While accusing the Samajwadi Party of doing appeasement politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state again and the four phases of polling have paved the way for it.

Amit Shah Accuses SP Govt Of Providing Electricity For Muharram, But Not Ram Navami
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 4:40 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said its government earlier did not provide electricity to people on Ram Navami and Sri Krishna Janmotsav, but power used to be supplied during Muharram.

Addressing an election meeting here, Shah if people vote for the SP again, electricity will not come to Uttar Pradesh.

"Earlier, when there was Muharram electricity used to come to Uttar Pradesh, but on Parshuram Jayanti, Sri Ram Navami and Sri Krishna Janmotsav there was no electricity supply," he said.

Shah took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his goons used to make 'katta', or country-made pistols, in Bundelkhand, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is establishing defence industry to make shells.

Related stories

UP Polls: Amit Shah Accuses Congress, SP Of Weakening Fight Against Terrorism

"The goons of Akhilesh used to make 'katta' and bullets in Bundelkhand. The Samajwadi Party worked to push the youth towards the direction of crime. Narendra Modi has made an arrangement so that the 'golaa' (shells) made in Bundelkhand can give a reply to Pakistan," he said.

Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state again and the four phases of polling have paved the way for it.

"In the manifesto for the last election, we had said that the government would retrieve the (encroached) land of the poor and the government in every district. Shivpal (Yadav) ji used to laugh at it and used to say that grabbed land is never returned. Yogi ji removed the encroachment from the government land worth Rs 2,000 crore and made houses for the poor," Shah said, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also said the Congress gave the slogan of 'garibi hataao' in the seventies. "They were not able to remove poverty, but got involved in removing the poor people. The Modi government has fulfilled all the promises made for the welfare of the poor," he said.

"The districts, which I had visited, people used to say that they are fed up with mosquitoes and mafia. Modi implemented the swachhta abhiyaan (cleanliness drive) and provided toilets, thereby giving freedom from mosquitoes. Yogi-ji worked to free Purvanchal from the mafia," he said.

Targeting the SP chief, Shah said, "Akhilesh made UP number one in dacoity, loot, murder and rape.... Today, Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari and Azam Khan are in jail. If you ride the bicycle (SP's poll symbol) even by mistake, will they remain in jail? If you want to free UP from mafia and 'bahubali', then only the BJP government can do it." 

Tags

National Amit Shah Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Elections 2022 Muharram Ram Navami Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes