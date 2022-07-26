Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amarnath Yatra Suspended After Heavy Rains, Flash Floods

The mountains around the holy cave was pounded by heavy rains this afternoon, triggering flash floods in the area, the officials said. Due to the rainfall, water started gushing down mountain passes at a few places, which also led to an increase in the water level in a nearby stream.

undefined
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 9:31 pm

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended Tuesday between Panchtarni and the holy cave after heavy rains and flash floods, officials said, as the authorities asked the pilgrims evacuate the area. The mountains around the holy cave was pounded by heavy rains this afternoon, triggering flash floods in the area, the officials said. 

They said due to the rainfall, water started gushing down mountain passes at a few places, which also led to an increase in the water level in a nearby stream.

The situation prompted the authorities to issue an alert for the pilgrims to evacuate the area and all the pilgrims were safely taken to Panchtarni camp, the officials said, adding there was no loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains. 

Related stories

Amarnath Yatra: 25th Batch Leaves Jammu For Cave Shrine

Half Of The Amarnath Pilgrims Return Due To Highway Closure

Amid Heavy Rain, 4,700 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu

The scenes were reminiscent of the July 8 flash flood triggered by heavy rains near the cave shrine resulting in the death of 15 pilgrims.  About 55 persons were also injured after the flash floods hit the yatra camp near the cave shrine and washed away few tents and langar stalls. Rescue operations went on for six days. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National J&K: Amarnath Shrine & Yatra Amarnath Yatra Panchtarni Holy Cave Heavy Rains Flash Floods Pilgrims Evacuate The Area Rescue Operations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19