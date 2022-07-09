Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair Summoned By Court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

Mohammad Zubair was summoned shortly after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in a case against him in UP's Sitapur.

undefined
AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 7:46 pm

Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair has been summoned by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in a case registered in November last year on the charge of promoting enmity, a senior official said on Saturday.

Zubair has been summoned to the court on July 11.

This warrant was served shortly after the Supreme Court on Friday granted Zubair an interim bail in a case registered in UP's Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments.

The apex court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Sitapur district. The court clarified that the investigation in the case is not being halted and the bail only related to Sitapur case, which meant Zubair would remain in custody as per the order of a Delhi court in another case.

"The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Mohammadi in Kheri district issued the warrant against Mohd Zubair, which was served by Kheri police on Friday," Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told PTI on Saturday. 

Related stories

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Alt Mohammad Zubair In UP Case, No Effect On Delhi Police Case

Mohammad Zubair's Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Police's Fresh Charges Include Money Laundering, Criminal Conspiracy

Delhi Police Inspecting Financial Transactions Of Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair

Mohammadi Police station in charge Ambar Singh told PTI that "a case against Mohd Zubair had been lodged by Ashish Katiyar, reporter for a private news channel on Nov 25, 2021 by an order by a Kheri court".

He said, "In his complaint, Katiyar had alleged Zubair of misleading people through his tweet about his channel."

Inspector Ambar Singh said, "On Friday, Kheri police reached Sitapur and handed over a warrant issued by Mohammadi ACJM's court to Sitapur district prison officials where Zubair was lodged."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Mohammad Zubair Alt News Delhi Police Uttar Pradesh Police Hurting Religious Sentiments Lakhimpur Kheri Controversial Tweet Supreme Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win