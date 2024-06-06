Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said its alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, adding that it will go solo in next year's Assembly polls in Delhi.
After a meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi, AAP city unit chief Gopal Rai said that the party gave full support to the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls.
"The INDIA bloc was only for contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Several parties fought elections together and AAP was also a part of it. As of now, there is no alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls," news agency PTI quoted Rai as saying.
Gopal Rai said that at the meeting on Thursday, it was agreed that people's mandate in the Lok Sabha polls was against "dictatorship".
"We fought the elections in the most adverse circumstances. Our top leaders are in jail. The victory margin has reduced on all the seats," Rai said.
Gopal Rai said there was disappointment among AAP workers after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest but the party remained united even in difficult circumstances and put up a good fight against "dictatorship".
Even though AAP failed to win even one of the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi, Gopal Rai asserted that the biggest advantage of the AAP-Congress alliance was that the victory margins of the BJP candidates in Delhi have reduced.
"It was decided in the meeting that on June 8, we will hold a meeting with councillors and on June 13, a meeting will be held with all party workers of Delhi. Since Kejriwal is in jail, our struggle will continue," the AAP Delhi convener said.
It was also decided that all party MLAs will hold meetings with workers on Saturday and Sunday to speed up the development works since the Model Code of Conduct has been lifted.