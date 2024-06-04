Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Early Trends Shortly

The Union Territory of Delhi has seven Lok Sabha constituencies in total - Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi. The Chandni Chowk constituency is represented by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Harsh Vardhan, who defeated Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of over 2,27,000 votes.
For 2024 Lok Sabha elections BJP fielded Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk while the INDIA bloc fielded Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal again. The North East Delhi constituency is represented by Manoj Tiwari of BJP who won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating runner up Sheila Dikshit of Congress by a margin of 3,63,969 votes.
The BJP fielded Manoj Tiwari again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while INDIA bloc has named Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar from the seat.
The East Delhi Lok Sabha seat is represented by BJP's Gautam Gambhir, who won by a margin of over 3,90,000 votes from the runner up candidate - Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely - in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This time, BJP fielded Harsh Malhotra and INDIA bloc fielded Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kuldeep Kumar (Monu).
The New Delhi constituency is represented by BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi who won with 5,03,157 votes in the 2019 by defeating runner up Ajay Makan of the Congress. For 2024 elections, BJP fielded Bansuri Swaraj, while INDIA bloc named AAP's Somnath Bharti. The Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha seat is represented by BJP's Hans Raj Hans who won the 2019 elections with 8,47,737 votes, defeating runner up Gugan Singh of AAP party.
This time, BJP fielded Yogender Chandoliya from the seat and the Opposition bloc INDIA pitted Udit Raj against him. The West Delhi Lok Sabha seat is represented by Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma of BJP party defeated the runner up - Mahabal Mishra of Congress - with a margin 5,75,313 votes. BJP fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while INDIA bloc named AAP's Mahabal Mishra.