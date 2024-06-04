Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Early Trends Shortly

The New Delhi constituency is represented by BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi who won with 5,03,157 votes in the 2019 by defeating runner up Ajay Makan of the Congress. For 2024 elections, BJP fielded Bansuri Swaraj, while INDIA bloc named AAP's Somnath Bharti. The Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha seat is represented by BJP's Hans Raj Hans who won the 2019 elections with 8,47,737 votes, defeating runner up Gugan Singh of AAP party.