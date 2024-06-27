National

All Measures In Place For Implementation Of Three New Criminal Laws In Telangana: Official

The official also said the translation process of these new legislations is also at the advanced stage and is expected to be completed before July 1. Notification drafts are ready, and they will be notified in the next couple of days for smooth implementation of the new laws, he said.

Representational Image
All measures in place for implementation of three new criminal laws | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Telangana has put in place all necessary measures to implement the three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam --, which are to come into force from July 1, a senior official said.

The official also said the translation process of these new legislations is also at the advanced stage and is expected to be completed before July 1. Notification drafts are ready, and they will be notified in the next couple of days for smooth implementation of the new laws, he said.

Teams have been constituted at various levels to see that these new laws are implemented as per the plan given by the

Central government which has fixed July 1 as the date for implementation of the new laws and the state is ready (for the implementation of these new legislations), he said.

"Notification drafts have been prepared and in the next few days it will be notified so that the new laws are in operation from July 1. We are going ahead as per that programme only," the senior official of the Home department told PTI.

Training sessions were organised for police officers and a workshop was also conducted at the Telangana State Police Academy on the new criminal laws for IPS officers across Telangana and they were also sensitised and briefed about the spirit of the new laws, he said.

"We have made all the preparations and training programmes were conducted for police officers and other officers in the criminal justice system in the state. They are prepared," he added.

Special teams were made to train the people and prepare the study material for everyone, he said adding some apps (applications) were also made wherein it is easy for them to understand the previous law and the new law (comparison of both).

He said the study and reference materials had been shared with all the officers at the field.

As various procedures have been envisaged in the new laws and for that, team of prosecutors prepared SOPs and guidelines and they have been circulated to all the field officers to implement the new laws, the official added.

The Telangana Chief Secretary had also recently held a coordination meeting with departments like health, prosecutors and law department and stakeholders were present.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced first in the Lok Sabha on August 11, last year, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills. The three bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

The three laws got the Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

According to three identical notifications issued by the Union Home Ministry, provisions of the new laws will come into force from July 1.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  2. All Measures In Place For Implementation Of Three New Criminal Laws In Telangana: Official
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Sensex Breaches Historic 79,000-Mark To Reach New All-Time High, Nifty Also Hits Record Peak
  5. Meghalaya: Woman Beaten By Men For Allegedly Having Extra-Marital Affair; 5 Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  3. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
Sports News
  1. Chris Silverwood Calls Time On Sri Lanka Coaching, Steps Down After T20 World Cup Disappointment
  2. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  3. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Statistical Highlights From First Semi-Final
  4. CZE 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Tempers Flare As Turkiye Edge Out Czechia In Dramatic Clash - In Pics
  5. Mexican Cricket Fans Aim To Expand Sport With New Teams
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final