Akhilesh Backs Sudershan Reddy, Calls Vice-Presidential Polls A 'Fight for Justice'

Reddy on Tuesday expressed gratitude to political leaders outside the INDIA bloc who have extended support to his candidature.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Opposition VP Candidate Reddy Arrives In Lucknow
Opposition's vice presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy with Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai during a press conference at SP office, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. PTI Photo/Nand Kumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akhilesh Yadav terms Reddy “the best choice” for the Vice President’s post.

  • Reddy thanks leaders outside INDIA bloc for support.

  • Vice-Presidential election set for September 9.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met the Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Justice (retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, and described the upcoming September 9 election as “a fight for justice and constitutional values, not merely for power.”

According to Hindu, speaking at a joint press conference held at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said Reddy’s long judicial career and record of upholding the Constitution, law and people’s rights made him the “best possible choice” for the high constitutional office.

“In the current political scenario, what better option can there be than a judge to lead this battle for justice? We are confident that those who value justice will listen to their inner voice and vote in his favour,” Yadav said.

Reddy on Tuesday expressed gratitude to political leaders outside the INDIA bloc who have extended support to his candidature.

“I am grateful that people who are not part of the INDIA bloc are coming forward to help me,” Reddy said, addressing reporters in Lucknow.

Making an appeal that cut across party lines,as cited by PTI, Reddy urged members of all political parties to judge his candidature on the basis of “merit and principle,” rather than partisan considerations.

A former judge of the Supreme Court, Reddy was announced earlier this month as the joint Opposition’s nominee for the Vice-Presidential election. His campaign has been framed around constitutional values and bipartisan cooperation, with repeated calls to lawmakers to place national interest above party politics.

The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled to be held next week.

Published At:
