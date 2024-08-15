Akasa Air Passenger Falls Sick Mid Air, Dies Shortly After Flight's Emergency Landing At Bhopal Airport

A passenger of an Akasa Varanasi-Mumbai flight died shortly after he was rushed to a hospital post the emergency landing of the aircraft at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Thursday.
The Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport after the passenger fell sick, an official said.
Despite efforts by flight's cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger passed away, the airline said in a statement.
The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, news agency PTI quoted airport director Ramji Awasthi as saying.
Awasthi had said the passenger, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to hospital.
The airline, in its statement, also said, "Our thoughts are with the relatives and loved ones of the deceased passenger. We acknowledge the efforts of our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift response to this emergency," the airline said.
Akasa Air said it remained committed to the safety and well-being of passengers and crew and was working on a timely recovery for the onward journey of this flight to ensure minimal disruption for the rest of the passengers.
The flight was expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said.