Indian-Origin Woman, 24, Dies On Flight From Melbourne To New Delhi

Manpreet Kaur, who had been living in Australia since 2020, was returning to India for the first time in four years to visit her family.

Manpreet Kaur, 24, Dies On Flight From Melbourne To New Delhi | Photo: GoFundMe
A 24-year-old Indian-origin woman, Manpreet Kaur, has died on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi before the plane could take off.

Kaur, who had been living in Australia since 2020, was returning to India for the first time in four years to visit her family on June 20, reported News.com.au. She had been feeling unwell before boarding the flight but managed to get on the plane without any issues.

However, as she tried to put on her seatbelt, she collapsed and died immediately. The aircraft was still at the boarding gate in Melbourne when cabin crew and emergency services rushed to assist her.

The cause of death is believed to be tuberculosis, an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs. A GoFundMe page has been created to help support Ms Kaur's family.

“Our dear friend Manpreet left us too soon, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled,” the page reads.

“As we grieve her passing, we want to come together to honour her memory and support her family in their time of need.

“As we say our final goodbyes, every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal. Your support means the world to us and Manpreet’s family.”

