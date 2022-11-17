Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Air Quality In City Remains Poor

Weather: Air pollution in Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in Delhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:00 am

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the poor category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal. 

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 253 (poor category). 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 72 per cent.

-With PTI Input

National Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI) Air Pollution Indian Meteorological Department New Delhi
