Aim Of Governance Should Be To Empower People, Move Towards Minimum Government: V-P Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the ultimate aim of governance should be to empower the people and move towards a minimum government.

This can happen only when the last mile has been traversed and the people at the bottom of the pyramid have been reached, he said.

The success of good governance lies in including and making the toiling masses equal stakeholders in the process of development, Naidu said according to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat said.

Addressing participants of a course being conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration here, the vice-president said the key to good governance lies in inclusivity, use of technology and maintaining high moral standards.

"Technology fosters transparency and hence accountability, which is the basic feature of good governance, while moral standards impart legitimacy," he said.

The vice-president hoped these two together will usher in a new political culture preparing the ground for bringing in transformational reforms.

Underlining that people's participation is very important for inclusive and responsive governance, Naidu said reforms are only initiated by the government but actually bear fruit only when people proactively work for the future of their country.

