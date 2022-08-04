Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Aim Of Governance Should Be To Empower People, Move Towards Minimum Government: V-P Naidu

The success of good governance lies in including and making the toiling masses equal stakeholders in the process of development, Naidu said according to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat said.

undefined
Aim Of Governance Should Be To Empower People, Move Towards Minimum Government: V-P Naidu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:24 pm

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the ultimate aim of governance should be to empower the people and move towards a minimum government.

This can happen only when the last mile has been traversed and the people at the bottom of the pyramid have been reached, he said.

The success of good governance lies in including and making the toiling masses equal stakeholders in the process of development, Naidu said according to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat said.

Related stories

Differences Should Be Resolved Through Debates, Not Disruptions: VP Naidu To New MPs

M Venkaiah Naidu Concerned Over How Parliament Functions "Sometimes"

NEP-2020 Will Prove To Be A Game-Changer: VP M Venkaiah Naidu

Addressing participants of a course being conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration here, the vice-president said the key to good governance lies in inclusivity, use of technology and maintaining high moral standards. 

"Technology fosters transparency and hence accountability, which is the basic feature of good governance, while moral standards impart legitimacy," he said.

The vice-president hoped these two together will usher in a new political culture preparing the ground for bringing in transformational reforms.

Underlining that people's participation is very important for inclusive and responsive governance, Naidu said reforms are only initiated by the government but actually bear fruit only when people proactively work for the future of their country.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Politics Central Government Minimum Governance Vice President Of India M. Venkaiah Naidu New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis